Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $850,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $525.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

