Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,063,650.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

WMT traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $80.75. 18,844,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,469,043. The company has a market cap of $649.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.