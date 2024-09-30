Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $495.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.36.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.29 and a 200 day moving average of $454.71.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.