Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $315,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Travelers Companies comprises 1.4% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $236.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $218.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $243.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

