Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Makes New $406,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,926,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

