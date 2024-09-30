Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

