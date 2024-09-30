Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $479.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.