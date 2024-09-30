Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

