Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,766,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 657,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 52,289 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 199,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 112,245 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.