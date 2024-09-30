Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

