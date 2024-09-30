William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Invests $439,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.