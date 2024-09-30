William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $91.99 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

