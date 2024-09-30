William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Takes $4.34 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day moving average is $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

