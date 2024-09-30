William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QCOM opened at $170.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
