WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.68

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.68 and last traded at $76.68, with a volume of 11429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

