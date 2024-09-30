WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.63

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.63 and last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 95076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $11,344,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 29.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

