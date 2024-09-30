WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.04

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 33184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $933.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Vista Investment Management grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter worth $539,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

