XTX Topco Ltd Takes $218,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,675 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

