Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder White Pine Llc Sells 26,510 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 26,510 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $31,281.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. 148,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 44.31% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zevia PBC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Free Report ) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Zevia PBC worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

