Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder White Pine Llc Sells 26,510 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 26,510 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $31,281.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Zevia PBC Price Performance
NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. 148,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.42.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 44.31% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zevia PBC
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.