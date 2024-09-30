ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $50,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $230,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

