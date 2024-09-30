Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Liliana Gil Valletta Sells 3,283 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.30. 266,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 225.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 261.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 641.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

