11,611 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 690.4% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

SBS stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

