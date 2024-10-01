13,489 Shares in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the first quarter valued at $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $188,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,231 shares of company stock worth $2,843,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

