13,747 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 9.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 202,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AudioCodes by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $340,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $295.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.87. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

