14,424 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Bought by HFG Wealth Management LLC

HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises 0.4% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $9,769,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,029.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 147.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 360.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter.

BMAR opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

