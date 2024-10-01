18,574 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of TCAF opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

