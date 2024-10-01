1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.8 %

DIBS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 79,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.99.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,988.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6,785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

