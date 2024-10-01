21,859 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Inogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 2,185.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $228.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Inogen had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

