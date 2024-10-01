26,091 Shares in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 67.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $435.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. Analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

