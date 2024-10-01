32,271 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 526,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 405,912 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

