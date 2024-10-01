3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $38,019,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $649.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

