3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

