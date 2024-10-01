3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

