3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $885.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $896.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $844.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 364,810 shares of company stock valued at $339,366,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

