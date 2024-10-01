3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $44.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.6% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $527.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.