3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,875,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,173,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $263.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

