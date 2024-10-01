3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,595,745 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.