3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 69 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JPM stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $605.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
