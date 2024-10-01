4,500 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 68,308 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.