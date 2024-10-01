456 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

