5,000 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,538.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.