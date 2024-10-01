611,683 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $6,983,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,790,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares worth $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.