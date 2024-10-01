68,583 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Bought by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVUS opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $95.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

