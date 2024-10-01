76,473 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Dynex Capital makes up about 3.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 425,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

