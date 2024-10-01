83,437 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

