863 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $263.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

