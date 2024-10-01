Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $504.80 and last traded at $506.70. 767,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,228,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.38 and its 200-day moving average is $516.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

