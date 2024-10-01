Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSJS opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.