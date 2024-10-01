Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 11,387 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

