Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 7,807 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 362,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,718,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $267.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $269.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

